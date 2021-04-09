IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the In-vitro Diagnostic Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-vitro Diagnostic Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global In-vitro Diagnostic Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-vitro Diagnostic Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BioRad

DexCom

Nova Biomedical

OraSure

Pearl Pathways

Phenomenex

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermofisher

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infectious Testing

Diabetes Testing

Molecular Testing

Tissue Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Point-Of-Care Testing

Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-vitro Diagnostic Services

1.2 Classification of In-vitro Diagnostic Services by Types

1.2.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Infectious Testing

1.2.4 Diabetes Testing

1.2.5 Molecular Testing

1.2.6 Tissue Testing

1.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Point-Of-Care Testing

1.3.4 Laboratories

1.3.5 Academic Institutes

1.4 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) In-vitro Diagnostic Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) In-vitro Diagnostic Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) In-vitro Diagnostic Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) In-vitro Diagnostic Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) In-vitro Diagnostic Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of In-vitro Diagnostic Services (2013-2023)

