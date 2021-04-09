Infant Formula Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Bellamy’s Organic., Danone Nutricia, Glanbia plc,

Infant formula or baby formula are the products manufactured and marketed for the consumption of babies and infants under 12 months of age. These products are usually prepared for bottle-feeding in the form of a powder or liquid. Infant formulas come in three forms which includes powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use. Food additives such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), arachidonic acid (ARA), omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics and probiotics are added in the infant formula to enhance the nutritional value of the products. Infant formula products are guided under strict government regulations. For example, commercially available infant formulas are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rising disposable income, increasing middle-class population and change in lifestyle in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, etc. are the major factors propelling the growth of the infant formula market. Moreover, the rise in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula further boost the market growth. However, stringent government regulations imposed on infant food may hamper the growth of the infant formula market during the forecast period. For instance, the European Commission and FDA have defined specific rules to ensure appropriate nutritional composition and safety of food, specifically manufactured for infants and young children, as well as appropriate consumer information. The introduction of a variety of organic and healthy food for infants will provide a growth opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods amba

Bellamy’s Organic.

Danone Nutricia

Glanbia plc,

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Nestle S.A.,

Perrigo Nutritionals

Pfizer Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

The global infant formula market is segmented on the basis of product type,and distribution channel. Based on product type the global infant formula is divided into, starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula and special milk formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market is segmented into supermarkets, online stores, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Infant Formula market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Infant Formula market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Infant Formula market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Infant Formula market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Infant Formula market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Infant Formula market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

