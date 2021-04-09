Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2024

Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Gigaset Communications

Cisco Systems, Inc.

LG Electronics.

Polycom, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Yealink Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Softphones

Hardware Based

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Organizations

Government

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size by Regions

5 North America Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Revenue by Countries

8 South America Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony by Countries

10 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Segment by Type

11 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Segment by Application

12 Global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

