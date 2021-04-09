Opioids Market Size, Recent Trends, On-Going Demand, Growth and Forecast to 2027 along with Key Companies Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Abiogen Pharma Spa

Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system, relieving pain and are mainly prescribed medicines for treating moderate to severe chronic disease. These analgesics are used to manage pain among the cancer patients and treat severe constant pain in patients suffering from terminal illness.

Opioids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing incidence of orthopedic diseases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer etc., rise in disposable income and surge in geriatric population. Nevertheless, emerging market of cannabis and legalization of the same is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The leading players operating in the Opioids Market include Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc, Abiogen Pharma Spa, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi SA, Stryker Corporation

Opioids market is segmented by Product, Application and geography. The global Opioids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The Opioids market analysis covers five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Market Segmentation:

The report analyzes factors affecting Opioids market from both demand and supply side including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report provides PEST analysis for North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

Opioids market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone, Morphine, Hydrocodone. Based on Application the market is segmented into Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment.

Geographically, the global market is fragmented across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Key factors driving the Opioids Market include rising needs and popularity of the sector. Factors restraining market growth are also identified.

