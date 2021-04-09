Organic Dairy Products (Foods and Drinks) Market 2018 Global Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Organic Dairy Products (Foods and Drinks) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Dairy products or milk products are a type of food produced from or containing the milk of mammals, primarily cattle, water buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. Dairy products include food items like yogurt, cheese, and butter.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
AMUL
Danone
Arla Foods UK Plc
Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (DFA)
Parmalat S.P.A
Dean Foods Company
Groupe Lactalis SA
Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited
Kraft Foods
Meiji Dairies Corp.
Megmilk Snow Brand
Organic Valley
Sancor Cooperativas
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
Unilever
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Liquid Milk
Milk Powder
Cheese & Butter
Ice Cream
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Children
Adult
The Aged
