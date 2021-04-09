Otoplasty Market Insights 2019 – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2025

New report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Otoplasty denotes the surgical and non-surgical procedures for correcting the deformities and defects of the pinna (external ear), and for reconstructing a defective, or deformed, or absent external ear, consequent to congenital conditions and trauma. The otoplastic surgeon corrects the defect or deformity by creating an external ear that is of natural proportions, contour, and appearance, usually achieved by the reshaping, the moving, and the augmenting of the cartilaginous support framework of the pinna.

Otoplastic surgery can be performed upon a patient under anesthesia â€” local anesthesia, local anesthesia with sedation, or general anesthesia (usual for children). In order to correct a lop ear with a small helix (the cartilage-supported outer rim of the pinna), an incision to one side of a flat cartilage piece leaves unopposed elastic forces on the opposite side, which permits the evolution of the ear contour; thus, a small incision on one side of the lop-ear cartilage, along the new anti-helical fold, can be a technical element of the corrective ear surgery. Yet, when done without an incision, the procedure is deemed an incisionless otoplasty, wherein the surgeon places a needle through the skin, to model the cartilage and to emplace the retention sutures that will affix the antihelix and conchal bowl areas.

In 2018, the global Otoplasty market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Otoplasty status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Otoplasty development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allergan

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Earfold

Invotec International

Phoenix Medical Systems

Earbuddies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ear Augmentation

Ear Reduction

Ear Pin Back

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals And Clinics

Academics And Research

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Otoplasty market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Otoplasty market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Otoplasty companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Otoplasty submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Otoplasty are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Otoplasty market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

