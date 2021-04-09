Ovarian Cysts Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2019-2025

New report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac within the ovary. Often they cause no symptoms. Occasionally they may produce bloating, lower abdominal pain, or lower back pain. The majority of cysts are harmless. If the cyst either breaks open or causes twisting of the ovary, it may cause severe pain. This may result in vomiting or feeling faint.

Most women of reproductive age develop small cysts each month, and large cysts that cause problems occur in about 8% of women before menopause. Ovarian cysts are present in about 16% of women after menopause and if present are more likely to be cancer. Benign ovarian cysts are common in asymptomatic premenarchal girls and found in approximately 68% of ovaries of girls 2-12 years old and in 84% of ovaries of girls 0-2 years old. Most of them are smaller than 9 mm while about 10-20% are larger macrocysts. While the smaller cysts mostly disappear within 6 months the larger ones appear to be more persistent.

This report focuses on the global Ovarian Cysts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ovarian Cysts development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Quest Diagnostics

Novartis

General Electric

Merck

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Cysts

Non-Functional Cysts

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Organization

