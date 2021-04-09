Pediatric Ultrasound Market for Cardiology is Growing at a CAGR of 4% by 2022 according to a New Research Report

An ultrasound system uses high-pitched sound waves to visualize the internal structures of the body. Ultrasound systems find application in various clinical areas one of which is cardiology. A combination of ultrasound and Doppler imaging is used to study the heart’s anatomy and function in children. This test uses ultrasound waves that create different images of the heart, which the pediatric cardiologist further analyzes, to interpret the physiological condition of the heart. Children of all ages, including fetuses and newborns, to adolescents can undergo this test. Ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics, are some of its major advancements. Moreover, an ultrasound scan is generally preferred for children as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiations harming the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. Conversely, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor restraining the market growth. The global pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology was $252 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $332 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2016 to 2022.

The pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology has flourished due to a large number of technological advancements in the industry, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of congenital and acquired heart diseases (such as cardiomyopathy, rheumatic fever, kawasaki disease, and infective endocarditis) and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics. The market has become mature in developed regions. However, the growth in these regions is primarily due to the technological innovations in the ultrasound industry to develop more portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care settings. However, the pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

World pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is segmented based on age group and region. Based on age group, the market divides into segments such as, newborns (0-4 weeks), infants (4 weeks to 1 year), toddlers (1-3 years), preschoolers (4-6 years), school-aged children (6-13 years), and adolescents (13-19 years). In 2015, newborns and adolescents segments generated highest revenue, together accounting for about half of the total market share. The use of ultrasound devices for cardiology examinations is continuously increasing for adolescents, which makes it the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in the prevalence of high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity among adolescents, which ultimately leads to cardiac disorders. Geographically, the market divides into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Key benefits

In-depth analysis done based on market estimations of the key segments from 2014 to 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by age group helps in understanding the different techniques of pediatric ultrasound for various age groups that are currently in use, along with the variants expected to gain prominence in the future.

Analysis of current research and clinical developments provided with key dynamic factors, help in understanding the market behavior.

Key market segment

MARKET BY AGE GROUP

Newborns (0-4 weeks)

Infants (4 weeks-1 year)

Toddlers (1-3 years)

Preschoolers (4-6 years)

School-Aged Children (6-13 years)

Adolescents (13-19 years)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

