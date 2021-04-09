Point of Care Technology Market Insights 2019 – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2025

New report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Healthcare information technology is a rapidly transforming area of opportunity for both physicians in the United States and the global healthcare community, promising to improve patient safety, save time for physicians and nurses involved in patient documentation, improve workflows, and enhance patient care outcomes by better enabling the flow of information within hospitals and individual practices, and throughout the healthcare system.The principle mechanism of achieving these outcomes over the next decade will be Point of Care (PoC) technology – the hardware and software used by nurses and doctors to facilitate improvements to the documentation, sharing and usage of patient information.

PoC technology encompasses the devices and systems that support health-care professionals in their daily activities of monitoring patients, caring for them, and documenting their health progress. The most important aspect of PoC technology is that it is present at the bedside. PoC technologies are used to facilitate and improve interactions between patients and their nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical advisors, leading to better healthcare outcomes.Point of Care technologies that give doctors and nurses access to the hospital’s IT system are virtually limitless in their application for improving patient outcomes. Whether you’re looking at a mobile PoC terminal that caregivers can move between patients, or a stationary installation that a triage nurse uses for patient intake, PoC devices have great versatility and software compatibility, enabling front-line medical staff to address their needs in the most effective way.

In 2018, the global Point of Care Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott

Johnson and Johnson

Techno Medica

Meridian Bioscience

BD

Beckman Coulter

Alere

Siemens

Roche

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glucose Testing

Cardiac Markers

Hb1ac Testing

Coagulation

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Technology :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

