PVDC Coated Films Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PVDC Coated Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for PVDC Coated Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mondi Group plc

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Bilcare Limited

Klöckner Pentaplast

Glenroy, Inc

CCL Industries Inc

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVDC Coated Films Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)

1.2.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

1.2.3 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.5 Polyamide (PA)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mondi Group plc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Mondi Group plc PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kureha Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kureha Corporation PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Jindal Poly Films Limited

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jindal Poly Films Limited PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cosmo Films Ltd.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cosmo Films Ltd. PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bilcare Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bilcare Limited PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Klöckner Pentaplast

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Klöckner Pentaplast PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Glenroy, Inc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 PVDC Coated Films Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Glenroy, Inc PVDC Coated Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



