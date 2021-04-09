Research Report on Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$32,216 Million By 2022
Cardiac monitoring refers to continuous examination of cardiac activity with the help of some devices, generally an electrocardiogram (ECG). Cardiac monitoring assists a physician to assess a patient’s health with respect to his cardiac rhythm. Cardiac rhythm management devices maintain cardiac rhythm in patients suffering from rate and rhythm disorders of the heart. Both, cardiac monitoring as well as cardiac rhythm management devices help in treatment of cardiac patients ensuring that the patient has a well-functioning heart. These devices play a crucial role to cure and monitor several serious cardiac disorders, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, indications of recent heart attack, coronary ischemia, lack of oxygen supply to cardiac muscles, effects of drugs, and certain genetic errors among others.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Abiomed, Inc.
Berlin Heart GmbH
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardiac Science Corporation
General Electric Company (GE)
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Jarvik Heart, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LivaNova PLC
Medtronic plc
Nihon Kohden Corporation
ReliantHeart Inc.
SCHILLER AG
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management market was valued at $19,397 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $32,216 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The volume market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as growing incidence of cardiac disorders, new technological advancements in cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart and treatment options for management of cardiac disorders and increasing number of unmet medical needs in developing and underdeveloped countries. However, the market is hampered by limited insurance coverage and high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and preference for pharmaceutical interventions (drugs) and medications over treatment devices. Conversely, development of new MRI-labeled devices and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
The report segments the market based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders (ILR), cardiac output monitoring (COM) devices, event monitors, pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, defibrillators, and ventricular assist devices (VADs). The end user segment is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used for treatment and monitoring of cardiac patients.
Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.
Key players within the market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices
ECG by Type
Resting ECG
Stress ECG
Holter Monitors
Wired
Wireless
ECG by Lead
Single Lead
3-6 Lead
12 Lead
Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)
Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices
Minimally Invasive COM Devices
Noninvasive COM Devices
Event Monitors
By Type
Pre-symptom
Post-symptom
By Technology
Manual Event Monitors
Autodetect Monitors
Pacemakers
Implantable Pacemakers
External Pacemakers
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices
CRT-P (CRT with Pacemaker Function)
CRT-D (CRT with Pacemaker and ICD Function)
Defibrillator
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)
Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)
Dual-chamber ICDs
Single-chamber ICDs
Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)
External Defibrillator
Manual External Defibrillator
Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)
Semiautomated External Defibrillator
Fully Automated External Defibrillator
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)
Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)
Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)
Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)
Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)
BY END USER
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Malaysia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Siemens AG
3M Company
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Mortara Instrument, Inc.
OSI Systems, Inc.
Cardionet Inc.
