RFID Tags Market Growth and Analysis to 2027 – Top Companies Alien Technology, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID, HID Global Corporation, Honeywell International, Impinj and Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
RFID(radio frequency identification) tags are an electronic tag used for tracking system which uses smart barcodes to identify items, it uses small radio frequency for identification of devices used to track and identify objects. These systems are used for tracking and management of goods, animals, and human.
The RFID Tags market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing need for prevention of theft, growing need for tracking shipment in the real-time scenario, increase in demand for RFID tags from transport, logistic & aerospace industry and integration of big data platforms and IoT with RFID tags in various devices boosts the market growth. However, the high installation costs of RFID system and device Interoperability is impacting negatively on the growth of RFID tag market in the current market scenario.
Top Leading Market Players:
1. Alien Technology
2. Checkpoint Systems
3. GAO RFID Inc.
4. HID Global Corporation
5. Honeywell International
6. Impinj, Inc
7. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
8. NXP Semiconductors
9. Omni-ID
10. Zebra Technologies Corp.
The global RFID tags market is segmented on the basis of working type, frequency band, application and country. Based on working type the market is segmented as active RFID tags and passive RFID tags, the frequency band the market is segmented as low frequency, high frequency, ultra high frequency, microwave frequency. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as logistics and transportation, retail and consumer goods, automotive ,government, healthcare and medical, agriculture ,farming and livestock, aerospace and defense and others.
RFID Tags Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
The RFID Tags Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
