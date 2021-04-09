RIGID PACKAGING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Rigid Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The rigid packaging material can be widely used in many packaging related application especially in food and beverage.
The worldwide market for Rigid Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DS Smith
Holmen
Georgia-Pacific
MWV
BASF
Amcor
Berry Plastics
The Dow Chemical
Reynold Group
Sealed Air
Resilux
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Foldable Boxes
Rigid Boxes
Food Trays
Machine-Made Paper Bags
Pet Packaging
Hot Food Packaging
Flat Bags/Sandwich Bags
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Carbonated Beverages
Sports Drinks
Nutritional Drinks
Baby Food
Frozen Food
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rigid Packaging Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Foldable Boxes
1.2.2 Rigid Boxes
1.2.3 Food Trays
1.2.4 Machine-Made Paper Bags
1.2.5 Pet Packaging
1.2.6 Hot Food Packaging
1.2.7 Flat Bags/Sandwich Bags
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Carbonated Beverages
1.3.2 Sports Drinks
1.3.3 Nutritional Drinks
1.3.4 Baby Food
1.3.5 Frozen Food
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 DS Smith
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 DS Smith Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Holmen
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Holmen Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Georgia-Pacific
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 MWV
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 MWV Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 BASF
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 BASF Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Amcor
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Amcor Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Berry Plastics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Rigid Packaging Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Berry Plastics Rigid Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
