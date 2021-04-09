Roof Coatings Market Drivers, Restraints, Application, Opportunities, Updates Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Roof Coatings Market Overview:

Roof Coatings Market may expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% to register over USD 200 Mn by the end of 2023. Globally, Roof coatings is one of the major and necessary application in both residential and non-residential buildings. Almost over 60% of the commercial buildings opt for the roof coatings to avoid the leveraging cost of maintenance.

Roof Coating is an important product that offers thermal stability, increased durability, and better aesthetics to structures. Roof coatings perform a substantial function as they are the first line of defence against various environmental factors such as rain, sunlight, and wind. The product finds application in almost all residential and non-residential structures with varying designs of roofs such as flat, steep, low-steeped, and even zigzag. The various types of coatings include bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, silicone, and epoxy.

Roof Coatings Market Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

RPM International Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

the Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD (Japan)

Roof Coatings Market Segmentation:

Roof Coatings Market has been segmented on the basis of type, substrate, roof type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been categorized into bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, silicone, epoxy, and others.

On the basis of substrate, the market has been segmented into metal, concrete, asphalt, plastic, membrane, and others.

By roof type, the market has been segregated into flat, low slopped, and steep.

Based on application, the market has been divided into residential and non-residential.

The market has been divided into five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Roof Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Roof Coatings Market has been analysed with respect to five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the healthy growth of the construction industry and rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. India, Japan, China, and South Korea are the major markets in this region due to increasing government investments in infrastructure development.

North America is expected to be the second-largest roof coatings market. The US is a major contributor to the growth of this regional market due to the increasing product demand in reconstruction applications in the country. Europe is another significant region in the global roof coatings market and the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are the major contributors to the growth of this regional market.

The Latin American market is witnessing steady growth in end-use industries in countries such as Brazil and Argentina. The marine industry in Brazil is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period, driving the growth of the regional roof coatings market. In the coming years, increasing opportunities in the construction industry in the Middle East & Africa are likely to propel the growth of the regional market.

