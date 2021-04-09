Sales Force software market Rapidly Adopting New Technologies | SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and Zoho

Sales force automation software is a software solution, which automates the processes involved in sales such as lead generation, sales forecasting, contact management, order & invoices management, email integration, and others. This software increases productivity and efficiency of sales processes.

The growth of the global sales force software market is driven by surge in need to streamline the sales processes to reduce manual efforts required for sales data, increase in need for tracking mechanism, and rise in need for business intelligence & insights. However, increase in data security & privacy concerns, complexity related to the implementation of software due to varying selling approaches to different customers, and lack of awareness & skill sets are expected to restrain the sales force automation software market growth. Conversely, rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs and upsurge in innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology such as 4G & 5G are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the sales force automation software market.

Companies Covered in this Report

Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation

The report segments the sales force automation software market on the basis of application, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is categorized into lead management, sales forecasting, order & invoices management, opportunity management, and others (email integration, contact management, analytics, and relationship management). By deployment type, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into healthcare, retail, telecom, food & beverages, BFSI, and others (consumer goods and logistics). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

