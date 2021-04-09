SerDes market – industry insights by growth, emerging trends and forecast by 2025

SerDes Market: By Product Type (Stand-Alone SerDes and SerDes IP Core), By Application (Data Center, 5G Wireless Infrastructure, ADAS, Vehicle Infotainment and Others), By End User (IT and Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2025

Market analysis The viewpoint towards global SerDes market stays positive for the medium term. The market is anticipated to catch a solid compound yearly development rate of 15.27% amid the figure time frame (2018-2025). Functional blocks, for example, SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) is considered to address the issues of developing volumes of information and accomplishing high-speed communication. The developing interest for SerDes chips is inciting producers to build limits. APAC nations, for example, China, South Korea, and Taiwan represent an extensive offer of the worldwide supply. The district likewise holds a critical position regarding SerDes use. Quick infrastructural improvement and appropriation of innovative correspondence applications have supported the SerDes market in APAC.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085058

Market segmentation

The global SerDes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and regional demand. Based on its product type, the global SerDes market is segmented into SerDes IP Core and Stand-Alone SerDes. On the basis of its application, the global SerDes market is bifurcated into 5G Wireless Infrastructure, Data Center, Vehicle Infotainment, ADAS, Others. Based on its end-users, the global SerDes market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecom, Automotive, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global SerDes market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and Broadcom, Inc, Rambus, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductor, among others are some of the major players in the global SerDes market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10085058

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Need for High Speed Communication for Data Centers

4.2.2 Demand for High Bandwidth for Automotive, Infotainment, and Safety Applications

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Issues in Maintaining Signal Integrity at 56 Gbps and Beyond

4.3.2 Design and Verification Challenges of SerDes

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Adoption of 5G Cellular Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Component/Module Manufacturers

5.1.2 Interface Developers

5.1.3 System Integrators/Assemblers

5.1.4 Distributors/Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

5.1.5 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609