Skin Graft Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Organogenesis, Specmed Medical, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical and more…

Skin Graft Market



Skin grafting involves the transplantation of skin graft. The skin in form of a thin section is taken from a healthy part of the body or a full thickness skin graft, which involves slicing a thick entire skin section from the donor section. US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global skin graft. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

This report focuses on the global Skin Graft status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Skin Graft development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Organogenesis, Inc.

Specmed Medical

Tissue Regenix Group PLC.

Avita Medical

Convatec Inc.

Medrotonic

Coloplast

B.Braun Melsungen

Stratatech Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Autologous

Isogeneic

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Market segment by Application, split into

Extensive Wound

Burns

Extensive Skin Loss Due to Infection

Skin Cancers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Skin Graft status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Skin Graft development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



