Specialty Fats & Oils Market Trends, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Supply To 2027 – Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, D&L Industries, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., IFFCO, IOI Corporation Berhad

The specialty fats & oils market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumption of processed foods and confectionery. The increasing gap between demand and supply of cocoa butter is another major factor driving the growth of the specialty fats & oils market. However, health concerns associated with excessive consumption of fats and oils restrict the market growth. Nonetheless, the specialty fats & oils market is likely to offer growth opportunities with growing production and trade of raw material during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the specialty fats & oils market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from specialty fats & oils market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty fats & oils in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the specialty fats & oils market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of specialty fats & oils market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The global specialty fats & oils market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty fats & oils market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global specialty fats & oils market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as specialty oils and specialty fats. Specialty oils market is further segmented as palm kernel oil, soybean oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, and others. On the other hand, specialty fats market is further segmented as cocoa butter substitutes, cocoa butter improvers, dairy fat replacers, and exotic fats. The market on the basis of the form, is classified as liquid and solid & semisolid. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, dairy, infant nutrition, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty fats & oils market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The specialty fats & oils market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting specialty fats & oils market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty fats & oils market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

D&L Industries

FUJI OIL CO., LTD.

IFFCO

IOI Corporation Berhad

Mewah Group

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd

The report also includes the profiles of key specialty fats & oils companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

