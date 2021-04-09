Spinal Implants and Devices Market Research Report | Size Grows at CAGR of 4.6% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2022
The global spinal implants and devices market was worth $9,741 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $13,384 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the study period. Spinal implants and devices are used to treat spinal deformities such as spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis. Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgery techniques, and upsurge in incidence rate of spinal disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in spinal fusion implants fuel this growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to impede the market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Alphatec Spine, Inc.,
B. Braun Melsungen AG,
Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson),
Exactech, Inc.,
Globus Medical, Inc.,
Medtronic plc,
NuVasive, Inc.,
Orthofix International N.V.,
Stryker Corporation,
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years of age. With age, changes occur in the structure of the spine, such as the band of the tissue that supports the spine gets thick, bones and joints get bigger, thus leading to the most common cause of spinal impairment. According to Eurostat, on January 1, 2015, the European Union (EU)-28 population was estimated to be 508.5 million of which older persons (aged 65 years or over) had an 18.9% share, reflecting an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year. Therefore, increase in geriatric population is expected to impact the demand for spinal implant and devices for the treatment of spinal disorders.
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global spinal implants and devices market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
The report provides actual historical figures for 2014 and Y-o-Y forecasts from 2016 to 2022, considering 2015 as base.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.
SPINAL IMPLANTS AND DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS
The global spinal implants and devices market is segmented based on product, surgery type, and geography.
By Product
Spinal Fusion Devices
Thoracolumbar Devices
Anterior Lumbar Plates
Lumbar Plates
Pedicle Screw
Rods
Hooks
Wires & Cables
Crosslinks
Cervical Fixation Devices
Anterior Cervical Plates
Hook Fixation Systems
Plates & Screws
Clamps
Wires
Interbody Fusion Devices
Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices
Bone Interbody Fusion Devices
Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Interspinous Process Spacers
Pedicle Screw-Based Systems
Facet Replacement Products
Artificial Discs
Artificial Cervical Discs
Artificial Lumbar Discs
Annulus Repair Devices
Nuclear Disc Prostheses
Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices
Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices
Vertebroplasty Devices
Spinal Bone Stimulators
Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device
Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices
Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators
Spine Biologics
Spinal Allografts
Machined Bones Allograft
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Bone Graft Substitutes
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
Synthetic Bone Grafts
Cell-Based Matrix
By Surgery
Open Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The other players operating in the market include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., Xspine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.
