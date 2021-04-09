Sustainability Management Software Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Sustainability Management Software Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Software (Collaboration and Communication Systems), By Service (Implementation Service, Consulting Service), By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Sustainability management software can be defined as a software solution adopted by organization to maintain smooth and efficient functioning of operational activities in enterprises. It helps enterprises to enhance their business performance through automated analysis, data management and reporting.

The study indicates, increased awareness among enterprise for sustainability management software to improve profit margins by ensuring high return on investment on capital by reducing operating cost is one of the significant factor driving market growth. According to the study, the implementation of advanced technologies by enterprise that includes cloud computing, mobility, big data analytics, and remote connectivity to capitalize profit is fueling the market growth. By deployment segment, cloud based sustainability management software is expected to account for highest market share.

The sustainability management software market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment and application. The component segmented is sub-segmented into software and service. The software includes sustainability performance and project management software, sustainable product development software, collaboration and communication system, infrastructure management software and corporate social responsibility data management software. Sustainability performance and project management software empower organization by establishing project initiatives at corporate or site level, by focusing on executing strategy and increasing returns , it improves enterprise reporting accuracy and usability and minimize time and cost required for gathering data.

The sustainability management software market is expected to grow at approximately USD 900 Million by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Sustainability Management Software Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the sustainability management software market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the sustainability management software market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the sustainability management software market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Sustainability Management Software Market are – Schneider Electric (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (U.S.), Verisae, Inc. (U.S.), Thinkstep (Germany), Urjanet Inc (U.S.), Accuvio (Ireland), Ecova Inc. (U.S.), Figbytes Inc. (Canada), among others.

Segments:

Sustainability management software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment and vertical.

Sustainability Management Software Market by Component:

Software

Sustainability Performance and Project Management Software

Sustainable Component Development Software

Collaboration and Communication Systems

Infrastructure Management Software

Corporate Social Responsibility Data Management Software

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Software

Others

Service

Implementation Service

Consulting Service

Outsourcing and Support Service

Sustainability Management Software Market by Deployment:

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Sustainability Management Software Market by Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of sustainability management software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the sustainability management software market owing to major sustainability management software manufacturers present in the region followed by Europe. According to the study, Europe region is expected to dominate the market in the future. Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing region in the sustainability management market owing to increased awareness among enterprises of sustainable software and developing IT infrastructure is boosting the market in the region.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

