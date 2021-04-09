The Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Market Overview

The use of mobile devices by healthcare professionals has transformed many aspects of clinical practice. It has led to the rapid growth in the development of medical software applications (apps) for these platforms. Mobile devices and apps provide many benefits for healthcare professionals, most-significantly, the increased access to point-of-care tools, shown to support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, factors, such as the increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the mobile health market. Rapid technological advancements in mHealth research generate both opportunities and challenges, including creating scalable systems capable of collecting unprecedented amounts of data and conducting interventions, while protecting the privacy and safety of research participants. Additionally, the stringent regulatory policies for mHealth applications are expected to restrain the market growth.

Scope of the Report

According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

Key Market Trends

Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share

Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.

By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.

North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile-health (m-Health) market is at a growing stage. Market players are focusing on new product launches, such as basic cardiology and blood glucose monitors. Moreover, smart watches, health monitors, pedometers and activity trackers are some of the trendy wearable devices launched by several companies. Furthermore, companies are focusing on industry collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to enhance their presence in the mHealth market. For instance, in July 2017, Cisco acquired the network security startup, Observable Networks and in June 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion.

