Top Significant Trends and Factors Driving for Wi-Fi Gateway Market illuminated by new report – key players like AT&T, CASCADEMIC Solutions, Cisco Systems, Dell, D-Link Systems, Intel Corporation, Mouser Electronics, NETGEAR, Quantenna

Wi-Fi Gateway market research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Wi-Fi gateway is a device used ad wireless LAN to get connected with other network which are wired, wireless, or hybrid wide area network (WAN). It is implemented as hardware, software or a combination of both. These gateways consist of various functions of a router, a wireless access point, and also provide firewall functions. The various speeds through with these gateways transfer data are Upto 300Mps, Between 301 Mbps – 1200 Mbps, and above 1200 Mbps.

The significant drivers of Wi-Fi gateway market are boosting demand for wireless sensor networks for creating smart infrastructure and increasing requirement for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications. The mounting proliferation of Wi-Fi as a wireless connectivity standard in consumer and enterprise sectors are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Wi-Fi gateway market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The “Global Wi-Fi Gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wi-Fi gateway market with detailed market segmentation by speed, device type, vertical, and geography. The global Wi-Fi gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wi-Fi gateway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies profiled in this report include:

1. AT&T Inc.

2. CASCADEMIC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Dell Inc.

5. D-Link Systems, Inc.

6. Intel Corporation

7. Mouser Electronics, Inc.

8. NETGEAR

9. Quantenna Communications, Inc.

10. Verizon Communications Inc.

The global Wi-Fi gateway market is segmented on the basis of speed, device type, and vertical. Based speed, the market is segmented as Upto 300Mps, Between 301 Mbps – 1200 Mbps, and above 1200 Mbps. On the basis of device type the market is segmented into wired, wireless, and hybrid. Similarly, on the basis of the vertical the market is segmented as Telecommunications, Government, BFSI, Residential, Healthcare, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wi-Fi gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Wi-Fi gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Wi-Fi gateway market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wi-Fi gateway market in these regions.

Reason to Buy: