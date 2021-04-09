Transplant Diagnostics Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-LaRoche, Illumina, Immucor, Linkage Biosciences, Olerup Ssp Ab, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aldrich

Transplant diagnostics are tests that are performed pre and post-transplant procedures to check the compatibility between the donor and recipient of organ and its suitability in the body. It is mainly required to reduce the risk of organ rejection that can take place due to incompatible donors. Post-transplant, series of diagnostics tests are performed to check the chances of organ rejection.

The world transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach $1,031 million by 2022 and this growth is fueled by factors such as increasing elderly population, increased incidences of chronic disease patients, and increased focus on R&D. The market for transplant diagnostics is flanked with technological progression that is stimulated by increasing awareness related importance of organ donations. Although these factors will drive the market for transplant diagnostics there are certain elements that can limit the growth of the market. Worldwide scenario for organ shortage and difficulties in HLA sequencing can restrict the growth of the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La

Roche, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.,

Immucor, Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Olerup Ssp Ab,

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Aldrich

The transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, application, end-users, type of organ, type of screening, and geography. The world transplant diagnostics market based on the technology is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay technologies. The non-molecular assay technologies are further categorized as serological assay and Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) assay. The molecular assay technology is categorized into PCR-based and sequencing based. The global transplant diagnostics market based on the components is classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. The transplant diagnostics market based on end-user is categorized as hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and commercial service provider. On the bases of applications, the transplant diagnostics market is broadly classified into research and diagnostics. Further the market based on the type of organ is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. On the bases of type of screening the market is categorized into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. By geography the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW including further segmentation of the major countries. The key players in the transplant diagnostics market are focused on strategies such as product approval and launches, merger and acquisition, expansion, collaboration etc. to expand their market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world transplant diagnostics market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world transplant diagnostics market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the world transplant diagnostics market by technology helps in understanding the current range of the product available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Key market players within the world transplant diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World transplant diagnostics market is segmented as:

By Technology

Non-Molecular assay

Serological assay

Mixed Lymphocyte Culture

Molecular assay

PCR Based

Sequencing Based

By Component

Instrument and Equipment

Reagent and consumables

Software and services

By End-User

Hospitals and transplant centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Commercial Service Providers

By Applications

Research

Diagnostic

By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Others

By Screening Type

Pre-Transplant Screening

Post-Transplant Screening

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

