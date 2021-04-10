Global Motorcycles Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global motorcycles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key highlights

– The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.– Mopeds are powered two-wheeler vehicles with engine capacity of less than 50 c.c., generally also equipped for non-motorised propulsion and with restricted maximum speed. For the purposes of this profile, all powered two-wheelers other than mopeds are classed as ‘motorcycles’.(The term ‘scooter’ refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension, and/or has a step-through chassis, thus depending on its engine capacity a scooter may fall into either moped or motorcycle category).– Volumes reflect the number of new motorcycles sold each year.– The market value is assessed at manufacturers’ list price.– All currency conversions are carried out at constant average annual 2017 exchange rates.– The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $73,101.7m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2013 and 2017.– Market consumption volumes declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.4% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 48,543.4 thousand units in 2017.– As the economy recovers in many countries, consumer spending will increase which will have a positive impact on the motorcycles market.

Scope

Reasons to access

