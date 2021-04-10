Advanced Wound Care Market to Witness Huge Growth & Revenue by 2022

The world advanced wound care market was valued at $7,117 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,454 million, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2016-2022. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, changing lifestyle factors, and attempts to reduce the duration of hospital stays to limit the surgical costs. In addition, the demand for advanced wound care market is driven by favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government, and rising inclination towards products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. However, high cost of advanced wound care products coupled with low awareness, especially in underdeveloped countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Bhutan, are expected to restrain the market growth.

Key players in this market adopted product development and launches as their key strategies. They launched economical and technologically efficient products to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., ConvaTec Healthcare B.S..r.l., Mlnlycke Health Care AB, BSN Medical GmbH, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

The world advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography. By product type, it is segmented into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment, which is further divided into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens. Based on application, it is bifurcated into chronic wound care and acute wound care. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals and community centers. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4%, owing to growing demand for advanced wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing unmet medical needs.

