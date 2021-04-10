Agriculture Drone Market: to Drive Huge Growth by 2025 | DJI Innovation, Autel Robotics, senseFly, Parrot, YUNEEC International, PrecisionHawk, 3D Robotics, Aibotix, Dragonfly Innovations, AeroVironment

Agricultural drones are kind of drones with added technologies such as GPS, digital image recorder and sensors. These drones assist farmers to improve field production, and monitor and manage crop growth. Farmers are employing this advanced technology to efficiently use their land, fertilizers, and water and gain better productivity. Moreover, these products help farmers in capturing images of their fields, and giving soil and crop data for helping crop management. Adding equipment such as sensors, GPS and Geographic Information System (GIS) has helped UAVs for better positioning and traveling.

The “Global Agriculture Drone Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the agriculture drone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global agriculture drone market with detailed market segmentation by product type, component, application, and geography.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Agriculture Drone Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Rising automation in agriculture process, due to labor crisis, such as lack of aging farmers, skilled farmers, is influencing the growth of the market. Drones have the power to implement improved plantation with crop rotation strategies and give essential inputs associated to the daily progress of crops that is contributing to market growth. The companies working in this industry are planning, designing, and manufacturing systems which are gathering the data and are including them into business model that is expected to propel the industry growth.

Leading Key Players

• DJI Innovation

• Autel Robotics

• senseFly

• Parrot SA

• YUNEEC International

• PrecisionHawk Inc.

• 3D Robotics

• Aibotix

• Dragonfly Innovations

• AeroVironment Inc.

The global agriculture drone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global agriculture drone market based on product type, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall agriculture drone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key agriculture drone market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Agriculture Drone Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Agriculture Drone Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.