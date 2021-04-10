Alfalfa Concentrate Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with key player Acetar Bio-Tech Inc., Amway, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Desialis, Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Alfalfa, or Lucerne, is a perennial flowering plant belonging to the legume family Fabaceae. It is primarily cultivated as forage crops in many parts of the world. Most recently, alfalfa has started to be used for human nutrition as alfalfa concentrates. It is a rich source of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. It is also considered to be an herb and is useful in the treatment of kidney, bladder, and prostate conditions. Alfalfa concentrate is the by-product obtained at the end of the production process of alfalfa complex, a dietary supplement. It serves as a valuable source of nutritional components in the food industry as well as for pet and poultry. Alfalfa concentrate is rich in dietary fibers and dietary minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron.

The alfalfa concentrate market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with driving factors such as increasing demands for dietary supplements owing to the health benefits and nutritional value of the product. Growing applications of alfalfa concentrate in the pet food and poultry sector due to the health-promoting properties further fuel the growth of the alfalfa concentrate market. However, poor solubility and unpleasant sensory properties restrict its use in the food industry, thereby, limiting the growth of the alfalfa concentrate market. Nonetheless, the growing geriatric population across the globe is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the alfalfa concentrate market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

Acetar Bio-Tech Inc.

Amway

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp

Desialis

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Jiaherb, Inc.

LiquaDry Inc.

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Refine Biology Co., Ltd.

Swanson Health Products, Inc

The global alfalfa concentrate market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as pellets and powder. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as dairy & livestock, aquaculture, pet, poultry, medical & health products, food industry, and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Alfalfa Concentrate market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Alfalfa Concentrate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

