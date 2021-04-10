Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024

“Automotive Catalytic Converters Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Catalytic Converters market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17700 million by 2024, from US$ 15100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Catalytic Converters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Catalytic Converters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Catalytic Converters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Faurecia

Sango

Eberspacher

Katcon

Tenneco

Boysen

Benteler

Sejong

Calsonic Kansei

Bosal

Yutaka

Magneti Marelli

Weifu Lida

Chongqing Hiter

Futaba

Liuzhou Lihe

Brillient Tiger

Tianjin Catarc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Catalytic Converters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Catalytic Converters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Catalytic Converters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Catalytic Converters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Catalytic Converters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Catalytic Converters by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Catalytic Converters by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Forecast

