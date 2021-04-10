Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

Market Study Report has recently added a report on Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of this industry. The report also highlights the major challenges and current growth strategies adopted by the prominent companies that are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business sphere.

The worldwide market for Automotive Driveshaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

The driver state monitoring system is an advanced driver assistance system tool adopted to analyze the state of a driver while driving, thereby, preventing fatalities or injuries that can be caused due to distractions.

This report focuses on the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market encompasses the device which captures the driver’s eye movement using infrared, camera, and other sensors. The driving behavior can be monitored by other methods like using sensors in seats and steering and by using biometrics. Driver state monitoring system detects drowsiness by eyeball movement and the stability of steer by measuring the steering angle. The market includes both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles segments in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Seeing Machines

Tobii

Valeo

Visteon

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

EDGE3 Technologies

Ficosa

Harman International

Hyundai Mobis

Jungo Connectivity

Magna

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Panasonic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sensors

Camera

Crash Resistant Steel Cabins

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger

Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sensors

1.2.2 Camera

1.2.3 Crash Resistant Steel Cabins

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

