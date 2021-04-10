Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System Market Size : Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2025

The latest research at Market Study Report on Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Dual Variable Valve Timing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

A DCT system works similar to a conventional manual transmission but without the need for a clutch pedal. The configuration of the system makes it look like as if two separate manual gearboxes are attached to each other.

This report focuses on the Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

It can be used both in automatic and manual transmission modes using either paddle shifters or manual driver selector on the gear lever. This type of system combines the benefits of both manual and automatic transmission.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BorgWarner

Eaton

Schaeffler

ZF

AVL

GETRAG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Multiplate Clutches

Dry Single-plate Clutches

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Microcar

Economy Car

Mid-size Car

Full-Size Car

Others

