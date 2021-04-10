Benzyl Chloroformate Market Trends, Major Key Player, Competitor Analysis, Regional Analysis, Revenue Growth, Forecast to 2023

Benzyl chloroformate also known as benzyloxycarbonyl chloride, benzyl chlorocarbonate, carbobenzoxy chloride, Carbonochloridic acid phenylmethyl ester, and z-chloride, and represent with the linear formula ClCO2CH2C6H5, which is a clear light oily liquid, and variants its color to yellow to colorless, although It is also known for its pungent odor.

Also, they are extensively used as reagents in organic chemistry for instance, benzyl chloroformate is used in the production of carboxybenzyl (Cbz) protecting group. Moreover, they are also increasing application in the field of chromatography as multipurpose derivatization agents.

In addition, it is prepared by dropping benzyl alcohol into liquid phosgene at −20 °C in the laboratory.

Key Players and Competition Analysis:-

Key players of the global benzyl chloroformate market are

Choice Organochem LLp (India)

Paushak Limited (India)

Nacalai Tesque (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Chemlin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China)

MERYER CO., LTD (China)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

J&K Scientific Ltd. (China)

Segmentation Analysis:-

The global benzyl chloroformate market is majorly segmented based on application, end users and region. Based on application of benzyl chloroformate the market is segmented into as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, sprout inhibitors, biocides, and others.

On the other hand, based on end user the market segmented into agricultural, pharmaceutical, plastic, and others industry, and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:-

In North America region, benzyl chloroformate market is drive by agricultural, pharmaceutical, plastic, and others industry. In addition, the third largest market of benzyl chloroformate is Europe region due to large consumption in agriculture and pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of benzyl chloroformate due to large consumption in agrochemical industry, in China region followed by India. Increasing demand for agrochemical industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global benzyl chloroformate market followed by increasing in the consumption of benzyl chloroformate market in North America region.

