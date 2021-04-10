Biotechnology Market to Watch Solid Improvement to Reach at 10.5% by 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Biotechnology market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Biotechnology market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA PerkinElmer, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher QIAGEN BD Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Illumina, Inc.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology and application and geography. On the basis of technology, the biotechnology market is segmented into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering and regeneration and others. On the basis of application, the biotechnology market is segmented into industrial/bio processing, bioinformatics, food & agriculture, health, natural resource & environment and others.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global biotechnology market. This dominance is primarily driven by rising demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, significant presence of key market players and extensive R&D activities conducted by various academic and research institutes in the region. Additionally, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, growing government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research is also expected to propel the growth for the North America market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the biotechnology market owing to factors such as availability of highly skilled, efficient & large number of human resources, and streamlining government policies resulting in high investments for biotechnology sector in the region.

