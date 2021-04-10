Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market is expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 57.6%

The global blockchain distributed ledger market accounted for $228 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023. Negligible fees for transaction in blockchain distributed ledger applications, elimination of third parties in business deals, and less chances of fraud & identity theft are the key drivers for the growth of global blockchain distributed ledger market. Moreover, increase in awareness toward blockchain distributed ledger applications among people is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

Major companies profiled in the report include Chain Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel Corporation, Deloitte, Blockchain Tech Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, and Earthport.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into private blockchain and public blockchain. On the basis of end user, it is categorized government, BFSI, automotive, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies in the region Moreover, advancements internet payments are expected to boost the growth, especially in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key Findings of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

In 2016, public blockchain segment dominated the global blockchain distributed ledger market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53.7% during the forecast period.

BFSI segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53.9%.

Media & Entertainment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global blockchain distributed ledger market is provided.

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market By Type

Chapter 5: Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market, By End-User

Chapter 6: Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

