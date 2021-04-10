Chelate Resins Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.

Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.

As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.

Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chelate Resins market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 100 million by 2024, from US$ 91 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chelate Resins business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chelate Resins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chelate Resins value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Iminodiacetate Type

Polyamine Type

Glucamine Type

Others

Segmentation by application:

Chlor Alkali Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DOW

LANXESS

Purolite

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Sunresin

Suqing Water Treatment

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Zibo Dongda Chemical

Chengdu Nankai

Shanghai Kaiping

Thermax

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

