Cloud-based Database Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

The “Cloud-based Database Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

Scope of the Report:

The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the Europe cloud-based database market with the market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

GIR expects an increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction.

The global Cloud-based Database market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud-based Database.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud-based Database market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud-based Database market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Cloud-based Database Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cloud-based Database Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cloud-based Database Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cloud-based Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cloud-based Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cloud-based Database Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cloud-based Database by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cloud-based Database Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud-based Database Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cloud-based Database Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

