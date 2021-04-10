Country Profile: Wine in Turkey

The wine sector in Turkey is led by the still wine category in both value and volume terms, in 2017. Fortified wine is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2017-2022. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine products in the country. Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. ‘Kavaklidere Saraplari AS’, ‘Mey Industry and Trade Inc.’, are the leading players in the Turkish wine sector.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the Wine sector in Turkey provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine, and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

– Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in volume terms in 2017

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, e-retailers, convenience stores, department stores, convenience stores, and other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: Bottle and can.

Scope

– The per capita consumption of wine was lower in Turkey compared to the both global and regional levels in 2017

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Turkish wine sector

– Selection is the leading brand in the Turkish wine sector

– Glass is the commonly used pack material in the Turkish wine sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of wine in Turkey.

