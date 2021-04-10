Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Craft Spirit Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Craft Spirit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Craft Spirit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Constellation Brands
Distell
Pernod Ricard
Eden Mill
Masons Yorkshire Gin
The Lakes Distillery
Balcones Distilling
East London Liquor Company
Sibling Distillery
Asheville Distilling Company
Chase Distillery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Craft Gin
Craft Whisky
Craft Brandy
Craft Tequila
Craft Baijiu
Craft Rum
Craft Vodka

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
On Trade
Off Trade

 

