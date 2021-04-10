Denim Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Denim Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Denim market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Denim market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Global Denim market size was 17103.72 Million USD in 2018 and it will be 25647.91 Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR 4.30% from 2018 to 2026.
The major players in global Denim market include
Vicunha
Canatiba
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim
Santana Textiles
Weiqiao Textile
Partap Group
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Xinlan Group
Artistic Fabric
Foshan Seazon
Cone Denim
Weifang Lantian
Bafang Fabric
KG Denim
Shandong Wantai
Suyin
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Denim in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Denim market is primarily split into
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
Key Stakeholders
Denim Manufacturers
Denim Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Denim Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Denim Product 1
1.2 Key Market Segments 1
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 2
1.4 Market by Type 3
1.4.1 Global Denim Market Size Growth Rate by Type 3
1.4.2 Light Denim Fabric 5
1.4.3 Medium Denim Fabric 6
1.4.4 Heavy Denim Fabric 7
1.5 Market by Application 7
1.5.1 Global Denim Market Size Growth Rate by Application 7
1.5.2 Jeans 8
1.5.3 Shirt 8
1.5.4 Jacket 9
1.6 Study Objectives 9
1.7 Years Considered 10
2 Executive Summary 11
2.1 Global Denim Market Size 11
2.1.1 Global Denim Revenue 2014-2026 11
2.1.2 Global Denim Sales 2014-2026 12
2.2 Denim Growth Rate by Region 12
2.2.1 Global Denim Sales by Region 13
2.2.2 Global Denim Revenue by Region 14
….
11 Company Profiles 89
11.1 Vicunha 89
11.1.1 Company Profile 89
11.1.2 Product Descriptions 90
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 91
11.1.4 Contact Information 92
11.2 Canatib 93
11.2.1 Company Profile 93
11.2.2 Product Descriptions 94
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 94
11.2.4 Contact Information 95
11.3 Isko 96
11.3.1 Company Profile 96
11.3.2 Product Descriptions 96
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 99
11.3.4 Contact Information 100
11.4 Arvind 101
11.4.1 Company Profile 101
11.4.2 Product Descriptions 102
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 102
11.4.4 Contact Information 104
11.5 Aarvee 104
11.5.1 Company Profile 104
11.5.2 Product Descriptions 105
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 105
11.5.4 Contact Information 106
11.6 Nandan Denim 107
11.6.1 Company Profile 107
11.6.2 Product Descriptions 108
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 109
11.6.4 Contact Information 110
11.7 Santana Textiles 111
11.7.1 Company Profile 111
11.7.2 Product Descriptions 112
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 112
11.7.4 Contact Information 113
11.8 Weiqiao Textile 114
11.8.1 Company Profile 114
11.8.2 Product Descriptions 115
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 115
11.8.4 Contact Information 116
11.9 Partap Group 117
11.9.1 Company Profile 117
11.9.2 Product Descriptions 118
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 118
11.9.4 Contact Information 119
11.10 Black Peony 120
11.10.1 Company Profile 120
11.10.2 Product Descriptions 121
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (%) 121
11.10.4 Contact Information 122
Continued….
