Digital Remittance Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Scope of the Report:

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Remittance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Remittance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Digital Remittance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Remittance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Remittance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Remittance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Remittance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Remittance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Remittance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

