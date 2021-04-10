Digital Retail Marketing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2025 | Edelman, Interpublic Group of Companies, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe

Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Retail Marketing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Retail Marketing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital retail marketing is one of the most active and the fastest-growing marketing technique in the retail advertising segment. This growth is primarily attributed to the growing digitalization worldwide. On average, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google every minute; 700 videos are hosted on YouTube; over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook; and 65,000 tweets are made worldwide. Furthermore, 180 million e-mails are sent each minute, emphasizing the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.

Retail advertising on the digital screens will become more popular because audiences who are traveling or at home pay more attention to these ads. Advertisers gain the interest of customers by displaying their creative advertisements using digital platforms and the combination of colors and graphics. They are also focusing on the content since the viewership of these audio-video content increases with better creativity. Innovative advertisements help in brand-recollection by imprinting a long-lasting impression on customers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Edelman, Interpublic Group of Companies, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, WPP, Havas, Pinterest, Tumblr, WE

The digital retail marketing market is characterized by the presence of many large established players. The market is highly-competitive and the advertisers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as features, technology, display, and pricing.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

E-mail marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Desktop

Mobile devices

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Retail Marketing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



