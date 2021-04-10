Digital Textile Printing Market Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the Near Future

The global digital textile printing market was valued at $1,245 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $3,943 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2016 to 2022. The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for printed textiles, growth in demand for advanced technologies and better quality products. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, increase in population, rapid change in fashion trends, rise in purchasing capability, and upsurge in the concept of advertising through printed garments are further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players in the global digital textile printing market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players. Some of the major players operating in the market are JV Digital Printing, AM Printex, AGS Transact Technologies, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textiles, Inc., Dazian LLC., Dickson Coatings, Glen Raven, Inc., China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., and Mehler Tecnologies.

The global digital textile printing market is segmented based on ink type, substrate, application, and geography. Based on ink type segment, it is categorized into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment and others. On the basis of substrate, it is classified into cotton, silk, polyester, and others. By application, it is divided into clothing/garments, households, technical textiles, display, and others. The silk substrate segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Europe is the major market for digital textile printing inks and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, rise in urbanization, in countries such as China and India, is expected to fuel the market growth and create lucrative growth opportunities

