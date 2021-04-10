Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends | Apple , Cisco, Dell , FUJITSU , HP , IBM

A Smart Class is equipped with multimedia components which are designed to enrich the teaching and learning process. Technology in education has played an essential role in education and connecting the students to the current and future learning opportunities. Education Technology is used to improve knowledge with various type of devices such as a tablet, interactive displays and many other products used for educational purpose. As advancement in technology and government focus on education field, it is expected that Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market is going to rise in the coming period.

The increasing investment in the education sector by governments is the chief driver of the education technology (Ed Tech) and smart classroom market. Furthermore, improvisations in the increasing demand for digital education projected to influence the market significantly. Emerging trends that are creating new opportunities for the education providers and learners so that information can be effectively accessed by the end-users, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market is segmented on the basis of Educational Hardware, Educational Systems, Enabling Technologies and End-User. Based on Educational Hardware, the market is segmented into Interactive Whiteboards, Projectors, Interactive Displays, Printers, Interactive Tables and Audio Systems. On the basis of the Educational Systems the market is segmented into Learning Management System (LMS), Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Learning Content Development System (LCDS), Student Response System (SRS), Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System and Document Management System. On the basis of the Enabling Technologies the market is segmented into Educational Gaming, Educational Analytics, Educational ERP, Educational Security and Educational Dashboard. On the basis of the End-User the market is segmented into Kindergarten, K-12 and Higher Education.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EDUCATIONAL HARDWARE

8. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS

9. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

10. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AND SMART CLASSROOMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

