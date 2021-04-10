(Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Zinc-paste Bandages are gauze bandage impregnated with zinc oxide paste. zinc-paste bandages are medical products that cool, help to reduce swellings, allow compression, provide moistness to the skin and care the skin in case of irritations. Zinc-paste Bandages are mainly used by orthopedists, phlebologists, dermatologists, physiotherapists, sports practitioners, general practitioners, alternative practitioners, hospitals and end consumers.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Zinc-paste Bandages market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Zinc-paste Bandages in 2016.

In the industry, HARTMANN profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Smith & Nephew and Medline ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.56%, 10.15% and 8.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, Zinc Oxide 10% is the main type for Zinc-paste Bandages, and the Zinc Oxide 10% reached a sales revenue of approximately 730.68 M USD in 2016, with 48.92% of global sales revenue.

According to this study, over the next five years the (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2000 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Zinc Oxide 10%

Zinc Oxide 20%

Others (Zinc Oxide 6%, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Orthopedic

Dermatology

Phlebology

Sports

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HARTMANN

Smith & Nephew

Medline

BSN

Lohmann & Rauscher

Urgo

KOB

Draco/Ausbüttel

Sbetter Medical

North Coast Medical

Holthaus Medical

Changzhou Hualian Health

Changzhou Major Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

