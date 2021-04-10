Electrically Conductive Textiles Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Electrically Conductive Textile is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.
Global consumption of electrically conductive textiles has been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 10.25%. Global sales of electrically conductive textiles is expected to be over 796 million meters in 2022 and more than 88% will be consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia market. For the product application, electronic Industry occupies the largest market share (54% in 2016).
Market competition is fierce. Although major manufacturers have a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies occupy about 57.18% of the revenue market in 2016. The major manufacturers of electrically conductive textiles are Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex and KGS.
According to this study, over the next five years the Electrically Conductive Textiles market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 430 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrically Conductive Textiles business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrically Conductive Textiles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Electrically Conductive Textiles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Copper-based Yarns Textiles
Silver Plated Yarns Textiles
Steel Filaments Textiles
Carbon-based Yarns Textiles
Others
Segmentation by application:
Industrial & Commercial & Military
Medical & Healthcare
Electronic Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Bekaert
Laird
Seiren
3M
Toray
Emei group
Metaline
31HK
Shieldex
KGS
Holland Shielding Systems
Metal Textiles
Parker Hannifin
Swift Textile Metalizing
HFC
ECT
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electrically Conductive Textiles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electrically Conductive Textiles market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electrically Conductive Textiles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electrically Conductive Textiles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Electrically Conductive Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
>Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Electrically Conductive Textiles by Players
Chapter Four: Electrically Conductive Textiles by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Forecast
