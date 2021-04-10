Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

Hyperhidrosis is a condition characterized by abnormally increased sweating, in excess of that required for regulation of body temperature. Although primarily a physical burden, hyperhidrosis can deteriorate quality of life from a psychological, emotional, and social perspective. It has been called by some ‘the silent handicap’.

Hyperhidrosis can either be generalized, or localized to specific parts of the body. Hands, feet, armpits, groin, and the facial area are among the most active regions of perspiration due to the high number of sweat glands in these areas. When excessive sweating is localized (e.g. palms, soles, face, underarms, scalp) it is referred to as primary hyperhidrosis or focal hyperhidrosis. Excessive sweating involving the whole body is termed generalized hyperhidrosis or secondary hyperhidrosis. It is usually the result of some other, underlying condition.

In the last several years, global market of energy based device in hyperhidrosis developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 28.78%. In 2016, global revenue of energy based device in hyperhidrosis is nearly 43.39 M USD; the actual sales are about 758 units.

The global average price of energy based device in hyperhidrosis is in the decreasing trend, from 57.89 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 57.25 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of energy based device in hyperhidrosis includes laser device, microwave device and ultrasound device, and the proportion of laser device in 2016 is about 70%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80 million by 2024, from US$ 49 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Laser Device

Microwave Device

Ultrasound Device

Segmentation by application:

Hospital & Clinic

Beauty Salon

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cynosure

Miramar Lab

Fotona

Alma Lasers

ThermiAesthetics

Ulthera

Valeant

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros by Players

Chapter Four: Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Based Device in Hyperhidros Market Forecast



