Fintech Profile: Plum

Plum is an artificial intelligence driven personal financial management assistant that simplifies savings, investments, and budgeting.

Scope

The report provides information and insights into Plum, including –

– Overview of the company and its product offering

– Detailed insight into its business operation, technology, revenue model, geographical presence and target market

– Information on funding, and partnerships it signed

– Biography of top management.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2415328

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into Plum’s business operations.

– Gain insights into funding and partnerships.

– Gain understanding about its target market and opportunities.

Companies Mentioned:

Monzo

RateSetter

Habito

Starling Bank

TrueLayer

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2415328

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]