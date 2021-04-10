Fintech Profile: Raisin

Raisin provides an online marketplace for purchasing fixed-term deposits in Europe. The platform creates a savings account (with Keytrade Bank, the Belgian branch of Arkéa Direct Bank SA) for each user and connects them with its partner banks.

Scope

The report provides information and insights into Raisin, including –

– Overview of the company and its product offering

– Detailed insight into its business operation, technology, revenue model, geographical presence and target market

– Information on funding, partnerships, and awards received

– Biography of top management.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436146

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into Raisin’s business operations.

– Gain insights into funding and partnerships.

– Gain understanding about its target market and opportunities.

Companies Mentioned:

Vanguard

Starling Bank

N26

PayPal

Ribbit Capital