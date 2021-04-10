Fishmeal Market 2019 Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The Fishmeal market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fishmeal.

Global Fishmeal industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Key players in global Fishmeal market include:

TASA

Diamante

Austevoll Seafood ASA

COPEINCA

Corpesca SA

Omega Protein

Coomarpes

KT Group

Cermaq

FF Skagen

Austral

Kodiak Fishmeal

Havsbrun

Hayduk

Exalmar

Strel Nikova

Nissui

Iceland Pelagic

Daybrook

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Hisheng Feeds

Chishan Group

Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

Fengyu Halobios

Hainan Fish oil&fish meal

Market segmentation, by product types:

Steam dried(SD)

Flame dried(FD)

Market segmentation, by applications:

Aquaculture feed

Poultry feed

Pig feed

Pet food

