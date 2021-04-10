Food Testing Kits Market In-Depth Analysis And Future Forecast 2019 -2027 | Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux SA , Bio-Rad Laboratories, EnviroLogix , Merck KGaA , Neogen

Foods items are easily contaminated with harmful microorganisms and may become major cause of food-borne diseases among individuals. High-risk pathogens are often transmitted to our body through food and may result in serious illness. Frequent use of pesticides during transportation and storage may also result in cross contamination of human food. These kits are inevitable in cases where people may be fatally allergic to antibiotics or very small percentage of drugs. Besides, mycotoxins may be produced at different stages in the supply chain. Hence it becomes necessary to regularly assess the food in terms of quality as precautionary measures to avoid possible health risks. Food testing kits constitute of equipments used for the detection and identification of pathogens, allergens, mycotoxins, adulterants, and other targets.

The food testing kits market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of testing technologies coupled with thriving demands necessitating faster and reliable test results. Increasing incidents of food borne illness and stringent food safety regulations in developed nations further boosts the growth of the food testing kits market. However, lack of proper food control infrastructures and resources in developing countries may hamper the growth of the food testing kits market. Nonetheless, development of multi-contaminant analyzing technology and growing international trade practices offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the food testing kits market during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

EnviroLogix Inc.

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Food Testing Kits Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food testing kits market with detailed market segmentation by sample, technology, target, and geography. The global food testing kits market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food testing kits market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food testing kits market is segmented on the basis of sample, technology, and target. Based on sample, the market is segmented as meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as PCR-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based & others. The market on the basis of the target, is classified as allergens, mycotoxins, pathogens, GMOs, meat species, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food testing kits market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food testing kits market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food testing kits market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food testing kits market in these regions.

