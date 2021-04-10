Fraud Detection Software Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

Fraud Detection Software is used to deal with the boosting issue of consequences across various sectors namely: government, financial service industry, and corporate. Thus, financial institutions need a real-time automated system for detecting fraud through multiple channels and transactions each day. With the increasing demand for big data analytics, the use of traditional methods for fraud detection such as manual detection which provide inaccurate data as well as it is time-consuming is vanishing. The significant drivers of Fraud Detection Software market are a mounting frequency and sophistication of cyber frauds and attacks. The growing use of digital technologies and digital banking for payments is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for fraud detection software market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The “Global Fraud Detection Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fraud Detection Software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, application, and geography. The global Fraud Detection Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fraud Detection Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global Fraud Detection Software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, and application. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into financial enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others.

Some of the leading players in global market:

1. AimBrain

2. CipherCloud

3. Cyxtera Technologies

4. Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

5. Gemalto NV

6. IBM Corporation

7. Oracle Corporation

8. SAS Institute Inc.

9. SIGNIFYD Inc.

10. ValidSoft

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fraud Detection Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fraud Detection Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting Fraud Detection Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fraud Detection Software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Fraud Detection Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fraud Detection Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fraud Detection Software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Fraud Detection Software market. The report also includes the profiles of key Fraud Detection Software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

